Opportunity to Support Iraq's Street Children

From the Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF).

Dear ICF friends,

Our annual "In Their Shoes" 5K race weekend in Washington DC draws dignitaries, diplomats, veterans and business-people, families, and the media. This year we are doing things a little differently, and you can join us online for our first INTERNATIONAL VIRTUAL EVENT.

Run, walk, bike or swim to help us meet our collective goal of travelling 6,202 miles in support of Iraq's orphans and street children. There are more than 100 different types of activities you can count, and it's even wheelchair-friendly!

Get ready. Join Us! Sign up now, and help us travel for the whole month of October!

How it works:

1. Participants sign up online via the My Virtual Mission platform (link via button above), and create a fundraising page if desired. If you want to create a fundraising page, reply directly to this email and we will help you set one up, it only takes a couple of minutes.

2. Participants pair their Fitbit, phone apps, or manually update their progress to the app, collectively progressing the distance.

3. Finishers receive a digital certificate, and those who travel 25KM or more receive a custom ICF running buff (neck gaiter) with our new ICF pattern pictured below!