Iraq Bans Foreign Arbaeen Pilgrims over COVID-19 Fears

By on 22nd September 2020 in Healthcare, Leisure and Tourism in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Higher Committee for Health and National Safety has decided to "ban the entry into Iraq of visitors  from all countries". The move is an attempt to combat the coronavirus (Covid-19).

This will create problems for religious pilgrims hoping to attend the Shi'ite Muslim gathering of Arbaeen, held in early October, which would normally bring millions of people to the holy city of Kerbala.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, Iraq's Ambassador to Iran, Nasir Abdul Muhsin, confirmed that no foreign pilgrim will be permitted to visit Iraq for this year's mourning rituals marking Arbaeen.

(Sources: Govt of Iraq, Tasnim)

