Foreign Ministers Weigh Plans to Boost Iran-Iraq Ties

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq held a meeting in Tehran to discuss a broad range of political and regional issues, including plans to broaden relations between the two Muslim neighbors.

In the Saturday meeting with his Iraqi counterpart in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed Tehran's backing for the political trend in, and sovereignty of Iraq, saying the Arab country's security is important for the Islamic Republic.

Zarif touched upon the attacks carried out against Iranian diplomatic sites and highlighted the necessity of guaranteeing the dignity and security of Iranian diplomats in Iraq.

He also condemned any assaults on diplomatic places and denounced any such attacks as unacceptable. Zarif said such attacks must be stopped.

He referred to the United States' assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, calling on the Iraqi government to discharge its responsibility in that regard.

The Iraqi foreign minister, in turn, underscored the strategic importance of Tehran-Baghdad ties.

He said the two sides enjoy age-old relations and a common geography as well as common economic and political interests, the Iranian government's website reported.

He said Iraq will not allow its soil to be used for threatening neighboring countries.

As agreed in the meeting, an Iraqi technical team will travel to Iran in the coming two weeks to implement mutual agreements, including those on dredging the border river of Arvand Rud.

