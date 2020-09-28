Genel Energy issues New $300m Bond

By John Lee.

Genel Energy has successfully completed the issuance of a new $300 million senior unsecured bond with maturity in October 2025.

The new bond will have a fixed coupon of 9.25% per annum. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and settlement is expected to occur on or about 14 October 2020.

In connection with the issue, the Company has agreed to repurchase $223 million of its existing $300 million senior unsecured bond issue with ISIN NO 001071088.2 and maturity date in December 2022 ('GENEL01 PRO').

Genel has the option to call the outstanding bond amount in December 2020 at a price equal to 105% of the nominal amount.

Pareto Securities acted as bookrunner and manager for the bond issue.

(Source: Genel Energy)