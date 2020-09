By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met on Monday with government officials to discuss steps to build a thousand new school buildings throughout Iraq.

Mr. Al-Kadhimi said that, "education is the real weapon with which nations arm themselves, in addition to the health system".

The Prime Minister was also briefed on ten models of modern designs for school buildings, which adopt the best international standards.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)