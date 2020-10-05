Navigate

Navigation

Caterpillar to take over Weir Oil and Gas

By on 5th October 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Scottish engineering company Weir Group has announced the sale of its Oil & Gas division to US-based Caterpillar Inc.

The all-cash sale gives its Texas-based division an enterprise value of US$405m (£314m), subject to customary working capital and debt-like adjustments at closing.

The move is part of Weir's strategy to become a "premium mining technology pure play". 

Weir's Iraqi operations are managed from North Rumaila, where it provides mechanical and rotating equipment repairs and upgrades, oilfield and drilling equipment repair and certification, asset management and field services.

(Source: Weir)

Related posts:

Weir announces Multi-Year Contract in Iraq Aggreko wins Major Order in Iraq Iraq seeks bids for Iraq-Jordan Oil Pipeline Unaoil Directors Plead Guilty in US
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply