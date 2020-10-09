By Hamdi Malik, for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Can Kadhimi curb the influence of Iran-backed militias in Iraq?

Notwithstanding Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's desire to bring all of Iraq's armed groups under the authority of the state, Iran-backed Shia militias have stepped up their relentless campaign of undermining the state's sovereignty yet again.

This comes despite the fact that they are suffering from a lack of leadership after the United States assassinated Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the most influential commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, and diminished resources due to the US "maximum pressure" policy on Iran.

However, because of these circumstances, Kadhimi has a historic opportunity to reclaim Iraq's sovereignty.

Can he be successful?

