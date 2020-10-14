Minister proposes Joint Company for Iraqi Kurdistan's Oil

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismael [Ihsan Abduljabbar] (pictured) has reportedly proposed setting up a joint oil company to manage the production and export of oil from Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to Shafaq News, the new company would be "linked technically and administratively to the presidency of the region and the Federal Oil Ministry".

The Minister is quoted as saying:

"The ongoing talks between Baghdad and Erbil show new visions and ideas for the region."

(Source: Shafaq News)