Iraqi Stability and Its Free-Falling Middle Class

By Dr. Munqith Dagher, for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Strategic Dialogue: Shaping a U.S. Strategy for the "Ghosts" of Iraq

There are many causes of instability in Iraq, but one that gets far too little attention is the sharp erosion of its middle class and the subsequent rise in conflict and populist ideology.

This rise is evident not only across social media platforms but also amongst politicians and so-called intellectuals.

Iraq's middle class affects a critical part of its social structure and stability.

