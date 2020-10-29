New Comprehensive Guide for Iraqi Start-Ups

"Roadmap 2 Startup Iraq" is a guide for every entrepreneur in Iraq to register their start-up legally and know from A to Z the requirements of registration.

It will show you why you need to register your start-up, from reservation of the name to the memorandum of association and beyond, including addresses and contacts of the agencies involved.

KAPITA's research team has created a simplified, freely-accessible, guide giving every essential detail about the process.

This guide is funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands and Orange Corners Baghdad.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: Kapita)