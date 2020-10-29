Navigate

Navigation

What will it take to bring back Growth in Iraq?

By on 29th October 2020 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By Bledi Celiku and Wael Mansour, for the Brookings Institution. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The resource curse refers to the failure of resource-rich countries to reap benefits from their natural wealth.

Resource-cursed countries tend to be more prone to conflict, corruption, and economic instability. Competitiveness is eroded as the real exchange rate appreciates, growth is jobless, governments adopt pro-cyclical fiscal policies, commodity dependency intensifies, and vulnerability to external shocks increases.

There might be few deadlier curses than the combination of a corrupt government and a sick private sector.

Unfortunately, as a recent report shows, Iraq is afflicted with exactly such a curse.

The full report can be read here.

Related posts:

Breaking Out of Fragility: Diversification and Growth in Iraq Iraq: "Strong Growth Potential ... Low Competitiveness" UNDP makes Policy Recommendations for Iraq's Economic Recovery Recent Data Draws Bleak Prospect for Iraq Next Year
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply