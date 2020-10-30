Access to Durable Solutions among IDPs in Iraq: Unpacking the Policy Implications

The "Access to Durable Solutions Among IDPs in Iraq" panel study conducted by IOM Iraq and Georgetown University has yielded significant insight into the lived experiences of IDPs over time, the dynamics of Iraqi displacement and the changing perceptions of IDPs about their current situation as well as their aspirations for solutions.

Based on the findings of the study and striving for solutions for IDPs, the Access to Durable Solutions Among IDPs in Iraq: Unpacking the Policy Implications outlines policy implications for the Iraqi government, for the national and international humanitarian community and for researchers studying displacement.

The policy report also summarizes the main findings emerging from the five rounds of data collected to date. The study, which began in 2015, has followed 4,000 out-of-camp IDP households who were displaced originally to Basra, Baghdad, Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk by ISIL between January 2014 and December 2015.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: IOM)