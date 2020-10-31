Launch of Education Management Information System Roadmap

As part of a joint effort to modernize education data systems and improve the quality of learning in Iraq, UNESCO and UNICEF today signed a roadmap with the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) for the provision of internet connectivity to over 3000 schools across 10 governorates.

With the financial support of the European Union, UNESCO and UNICEF are supporting the government of Iraq to develop and rollout a new online Education Management Information System (EMIS). EMIS functions as a critical tool to capture and utilize education data for improved education monitoring and planning, and for more effective service delivery at school level.

The availability of quality, relevant education data is pre-requisite for government's ability to improve education through evidence-based policy making at the central and governorate administration level, and to empower the teachers and administrators at school level to make informed decisions quickly and effectively.

The new EMIS will organise, store and analyse data, and generate reports according to indicators that respond to the needs of education stakeholders across the sector, and will be rolled out in 11 General Directorates of Education across 10 governorates.

To ensure successful rollout, each school, Directorate of Education at the district level and General Directorate of Education at the Governorate level requires connectivity to the central EMIS application and its data warehouse.

The roadmap signed today at the CMC formalises the Commission's generous commitment to provide internet connection to 3000 schools and to housing and maintain the 2 servers hosting the EMIS application and its data warehouse.

The launch of this roadmap marks a critical milestone in UNESCO and UNICEF's support in delivering a fully functioning EMIS by 2022 with required hardware at school, district, Governorate and central levels along with capacities of education stakeholders on the ground to use, manage and maintain the system.

This intervention directly responds to the identified need to improve the capacity of the education system and those who work within it and reflect a shared commitment to improved learning outcomes and equitable and inclusive education for all girls and boys in Iraq.

(Source: UN)