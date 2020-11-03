Lukoil and Iraqi PM discuss Cooperation

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, received a delegation from LUKOIL on Monday, headed by its President Vagit Alekperov (pictured).

The meeting was also attended by the Russian Ambassador Maxim Maximov.

The parties discussed the progress of the West Qurna-2 project and Eridu field (Block-10), as well as prospects for cooperation in other areas in Iraq.

Prime Minister praised LUKOIL's operations in the Republic and spoke in favor of expanding cooperation and coordination between LUKOIL and the Iraqi Oil Ministry.

(Source: Lukoil)