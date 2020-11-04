"Impressive Performance" for Zain Iraq

By John Lee.

Zain Iraq's 9M 2020 revenue reached USD 708 million and EBITDA amounted to USD 285 million, reflecting EBITDA margin of 40%, according to the company's results statement for the first nine months of the year.

The operation reported a net profit of USD 61 million for 9M 2020. The operator served 15.7 million customers maintaining its market leading position.

Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi (pictured), Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO commented:

"The impressive performance of Zain Iraq for the period is very encouraging as is the recent granting of a 4G license in Iraq coupled with our mobile license extension there to 2030."

(Source: Zain)