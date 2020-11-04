Navigate

Navigation

"Impressive Performance" for Zain Iraq

By on 4th November 2020 in Iraqi Communications News

By John Lee.

Zain Iraq's 9M 2020 revenue reached USD 708 million and EBITDA amounted to USD 285 million, reflecting EBITDA margin of 40%, according to the company's results statement for the first nine months of the year.

The operation reported a net profit of USD 61 million for 9M 2020. The operator served 15.7 million customers maintaining its market leading position.

Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi (pictured), Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO commented:

"The impressive performance of Zain Iraq for the period is very encouraging as is the recent granting of a 4G license in Iraq coupled with our mobile license extension there to 2030."

(Source: Zain)

Related posts:

Zain Iraq Profits Up 28% Coronavirus Hits Asiacell Revenue Iraq Stock Market Report Covid-19 Hits Asiacell Earnings
Tags: , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply