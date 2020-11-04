By Omar Sattar for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi parliament votes on final version of electoral law

The Iraqi parliament managed to overcome the hurdle of constituencies impeding the legislative elections law, passing the final version Oct. 29 amid major objections from some traditional political parties.

The electoral law should be sent to the president to become officially enforced.

