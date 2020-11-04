Navigate

Iraqi Parliament votes on Final Version of Electoral Law

By on 4th November 2020 in Politics

By Omar Sattar for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Iraqi parliament managed to overcome the hurdle of constituencies impeding the legislative elections law, passing the final version Oct. 29 amid major objections from some traditional political parties.

The electoral law should be sent to the president to become officially enforced.

