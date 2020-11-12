Navigate

Govt Increases Incentives at Bismaya; pays Hanwha $100m

By on 12th November 2020 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has directed Al-Rafidain Bank, Al-Rasheed Bank, and the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) to pay $100 million to South Korea's Hanwha Engineering and Construction Company, which is implementing the Bismayah City residential project (pictured).

It also agreed to reduce the minimum advance payment for buying housing units at the Bismayah City residential project from 25 percent to 10 percent of the purchase price.

The cabinet will also negotiate with the lending banks to reduce the interest rate on loans for buying housing units at the Bismayah City from 4 precent to 2 percent.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

