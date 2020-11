By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq, Saudi Arabia agree to boost ties

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had a virtual meeting Nov. 10 with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to discuss Saudi investments in Iraq.

Kadhimi has encouraged the Saudis to increase their investments in Iraq.

