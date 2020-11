By John Lee.

Ummet Al Salam Co. Ltd. for General Trading & Contracting has won two contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS):

Rehabilitation of Internal Roads in in Al Khaless in Al Mansouriah District, Diyala Governorate. Contract worth $ 680,000 ; Supply and installation solar street lights in in Al Khaless in Al Mansouriah District, Diyala Governorate . Contract worth $241 ,150 .

(Source: UNGM)