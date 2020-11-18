Iran, Iraq may Cooperate on Military Helicopters

Commanders Discuss Iran-Iraq Interaction in Helicopter Industry

Ranking army generals from Iran and Iraq weighed plans to promote cooperation between the two neighbors in the field of military helicopters.

Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force's Airborne Division General Yousef Qorbani and his Iraqi counterpart General Samir Zaki Hussein met in Tehran on Sunday.

The two commanders discussed a range of topics, including ways to enhance defense and training cooperation between the two sides and exchange the experiences and equipment in the helicopter industry.

The Iraqi general is accompanying Defense Minister of Iraq Lt. General Juma Anad Saadoun in an official visit to Tehran.

In a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart on Saturday, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami expressed the country's readiness to strengthen Iraq's defense power and supply its demands for military equipment.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)