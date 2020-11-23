Cabinet authorises Contract for Automating Customs Procedures

By John Lee.

At a meeting last week under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi Cabinet agreed to:

Approve the draft Pension and Social Security Law and refer it to Parliament. The draft law aims to give the same pension, social security and other rights to workers in the private sector as those enjoyed by workers in the public sector;

Authorise the Minister of Finance to negotiate and sign a contract with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to automate customs procedures in Iraq, and to annul all previous decisions related to the automation of these procedures, provided that the contract is executed solely by (UNCTAD) and is not referred to other parties.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)