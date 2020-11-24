China to help Build 1,000 New Schools in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met on Sunday with the Supreme Committee for Building Schools in Iraq.

During the meeting, they discussed the launch of a project to build 7,000 new school buildings across the country.

The first phase of the project will be the construction of 1,000 new schools following a memoranda of understanding with the People's Republic of China.

The Prime Minister stressed that these "model schools" should be modern in style, and in accordance with the actual and practical needs of the Iraqi environment.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)