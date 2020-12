By Raad Alkadiri, Senior Director, Boston Consulting Group's Center for Energy Impact, for the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Federalism and Iraq's Constitutional Stalemate

This paper assesses the ongoing constitutional battle over the devolution of powers in Iraq and looks at the possibility of a long-term solution.

Click here to read the full article.