By Nahal Toosi, for Politico. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Trump pulling dozens of diplomats out of Iraq

The Trump administration is pulling out as many as half of America's diplomats from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad as tensions spike with Iran ahead of the first anniversary of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

