Direct Flights Resume between London and Iraq By Editor on 10th December 2020 in Iraq Transportation News Iraqi Airways has announced that it is resuming its regular service between London Gatwick and the Iraqi airports of Baghdad, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah. The first flights will operate on 19th December from Baghdad and Erbil. More details here.
