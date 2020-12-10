Gazprom Neft developing Fourth Well at Sarqala

By John Lee.

Russia's Gazprom Neft has produced its four-millionth tonne (32-millionth barrel) of oil since starting commercial development of the Sarqala field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Three wells are now in operation at this field, with daily production running at about 3,100 tonnes (24,000 barrels) per day.

Limitations arising under the COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding, Gazprom Neft Middle East B.V. is continuing to develop this field and is implementing a number of key production projects, including drilling a fourth well, the commissioning of which will increase production to 4,100 (around 32,000 barrels) per day. The commissioning of this well is scheduled for the first half of 2021.

Gazprom Neft Middle East B.V. is involved in this project with the Government of the KRI as part of the latter's development of the region's energy supply system. Associated petroleum gas (APG) produced at the Sarqala field will be used as fuel for energy facilities currently under development by government authorities.

This programme envisages the construction of a 4.5-kilometre gas pipeline to connect the field to power generation facilities. Implementing this project will not only increase APG utilisation at the field, but will also facilitate energy supplies to several districts within the KRI.

(Source: Gazprom Neft)