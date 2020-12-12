KRG to Resume Override Payments to Genel

By John Lee.

Genel Energy has received notice from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') that override payments, whereby Genel receives 4.5% of monthly Tawke gross field revenues, will resume with the January 2021 invoice, to be paid in February 2021. Assuming the prevailing oil price, this translates into over $5 million of additional cash proceeds on a monthly basis.

This is consistent with the communication received from the KRG as announced on 17 April, which stated that the override payments would be suspended for at least nine months, and also that in a scenario where the oil price recovers to c.$50/bbl, a review of the situation would take place immediately in respect of the outstanding receivable.

In line with this communication, the KRG has now also submitted a reconciliation model for repayment of the receivable relating to amounts owed for invoices for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020. We will work through this submission and update the market when appropriate, as further discussions with the KRG take place.

(Source: Genel Energy)