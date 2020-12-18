Navigate

Iraq, Turkey agree to Cooperate on Trade

By on 18th December 2020 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By Amberin Zaman for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq, Turkey agree to cooperate on counterterrorism, trade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi committed to enhanced cooperation on terrorism, trade and energy, although Turkey's ongoing military operations in Iraqi Kurdistan may remain a source of contention between the two neighbors.

