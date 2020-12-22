Iraq's Economic Collapse: Biden's First Foreign-Policy Headache?

By Farhad Alaaldin and Kenneth M. Pollack, for Foreign Policy. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's Economic Collapse Could Be Biden's First Foreign-Policy Headache

If the Iraqi government fails to pay state workers' salaries in January, it could lead to widespread instability and violence.

The United States and the international community must shore up Baghdad's finances before it's too late.

