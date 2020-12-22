Despite PM's Promises, Disappearances Continue in Iraq

By Belkis Wille, for Human Rights Watch (HRW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Despite Prime Minister's Promises, Disappearances Continue in Iraq

Since I started covering Iraq for Human Rights Watch in 2016, enforced disappearances have been one of my main areas of research because, sadly, they are common.

So I was heartened when Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, shortly after taking office in May, made public commitments to investigate and punish enforced disappearances.

Those commitments included a new mechanism to locate victims of enforced disappearances.

But seven months later, his government has precious little to show for these promises, and disappearances have continued.

(Source: HRW)