RSF Condemns Arrests of Journalists in Iraqi Kurdistan

Wave of arrests of journalists covering protests in Iraqi Kurdistan

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a wave of press freedom violations in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region, where at least 10 journalists have been arrested while covering peaceful protests during the past week, one has been placed in pre-trial detention and a regional TV channel, NRT TV, has again been banned.

Detained journalists must be freed at once, RSF said.

Iraq is ranked 162nd out of 180 countries in RSF's 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

(Source: RSF)