Sweden, UNDP supporting Vulnerable Iraqis

Sweden reaffirms partnership with UNDP to support vulnerable Iraqis

The Government of Sweden, represented by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a three-year, SEK 140 million* (US$ 16.4 million) agreement to further support vulnerable communities in Iraq.

Sweden's contribution will be channelled through UNDP's Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), which implements fast-track initiatives in areas liberated from ISIL. This is Sweden's sixth contribution to UNDP's FFS, bringing its total support to US$60.5 million, since the Facility was founded in 2015.

Based on stabilization priorities identified by national counterparts, FFS works to quickly restore essential public infrastructure, provides short-term employment opportunities, boost local livelihoods and economies, capacity support, and facilitates peaceful reconciliation in communities liberated from ISIL.

"This month marks three years since Iraq was officially liberated from ISIL. Yet 1.28 million Iraqis remain displaced. Our support to Iraqi authorities and citizens is critical to meet the needs of internally displaced persons returning to their areas of origin, especially considering the disproportionately negative impact of COVID-19 on these vulnerable groups," says the UNDP Resident Representative for Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad.

"We are extremely grateful to Sweden for this critical additional contribution, and its unwavering support to stability in Iraq," adds Ms. Ali-Ahmad.

"Sweden remains committed to support the stabilization efforts in Iraq, especially in order to facilitate the return of remaining internally displaced persons. We emphasize the importance of gender equality, human rights and sustainable development in all of these programmes, including a conflict perspective promoting social cohesion in the communities," says the Head of the MENA Division at Sida, Eva Gibson Smedberg.

With the support of 28 partners, including Sweden, FFS has completed over 2,650 stabilization projects in Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah al-Din, benefitting nearly 11 million people.

