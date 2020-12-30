UN awards Contracts for Ordnance Disposal Kit

By John Lee.

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has awarded four contracts for the supply and delivery of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Night Vision Monocular and Detonator Box for UNMAS Iraq:

Lot 1 - Hook and Line: NIC Instruments Ltd. Contract worth $66,551; Lot 2 - De-mining Equipment: Alfarez for General Contracts Co. Ltd. Contract worth $8,925; Lot 3 - Detonator Box: SDMS Security Products UK Ltd. Contract worth $14,010; Lot 4 - Night Vision Monocular: Avalon International General Trading LLC. Contract worth $2,475.

(Source: UNGM)