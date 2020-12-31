Schneider Electric signs MoU for Electricity Distribution in Iraq

Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, Schneider Electric sign MoU to upgrade of 33/11kV Electricity Distribution Network in Iraq

This is a part of the French government's efforts to rebuild Iraq and upgrade its electricity distribution network

Emrah Tekdemir: The experience of Schneider Electric in energy efficiency helped our engineers gain great experience to train their peers in Iraq

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, signed a memorandum of understanding to implement an electrical substations, with a capacity of 11/33 kilovolts.

The new utility comes with the aim of contributing to the upgrade of Iraq's electrical distribution network and overcome the crisis of frequent power outages.

The MOU was signed between Iraqi Minister of Electricity Mr. Majid Mahdi Al Emara, and Luc Rémont, Executive Vice President of Schneider Electric for International Operations, followed by meeting with Iraqi PM in Paris on 19th Oct.

The cooperation between the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and Schneider Electric comes within the framework of the projects that are supported by the French government as part of its efforts to rebuild Iraq through the implementation of vital infrastructure projects.

Under to the agreement, Schneider Electric will supply all equipment and technological solutions that contribute to solving the problems facing the electricity networks in Iraq.

It will also be responsible for training engineers and technicians in the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity on how to deal with the modern equipment and software, manage substations, and carry out proactive maintenance operations.

Emrah Tekdemir, Iraq Country Manager, said:

"Schneider Electric has a strong presence in Iraq, with operations in several key projects that contribute to the country's reconstruction.

"With the growth in demand for electricity in Iraq by nearly 10% annually, it was necessary to provide the technological solutions that contribute to increasing the efficiency of the services provided by the power stations, fulfilling the urgent need for a new station to solve the distribution problems in the energy sector and assisting the Ministry of Electricity in achieving its objectives of delivering electric energy to Iraqi citizens in an effective and reliable manner.

"The role of Schneider Electric will not be limited to the stage of completing implementation works in the stations, as we will also provide training for the Iraqi engineers and technicians, and we will rely heavily on Schneider Electric local presence in Iraq, which is part of Schneider Electric NEAL cluster."

(Source: Schneider Electric)