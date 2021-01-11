English-language version of White Paper on Iraqi Reforms By Editor on 11th January 2021 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics By John Lee. The Iraqi government formally adopted its White Paper for Economic Reforms, prepared by the Crisis Cell for Financial and Fiscal Reform, in October 2020. A full English-language version of the paper can now be downloaded here. ... a summary version can be found here. Related posts: English-language Summary of Iraq's White Paper Iraqi Cabinet Approves Financial Reforms Can Iraq's New White Paper Deliver on Economic Reform? Iraqi to Rationalise Public Spending, Introduce Economic Reforms
No comments yet.