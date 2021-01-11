More on Daewoo's Iraq Port Deal

By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Daewoo fulfills Iraq's Faw Port despite obstacles

The head of Iraqi Ports in the Ministry of Transportation signed a contract Dec. 30 with the South Korean company Daewoo for the completion of the Faw Port project in Basra.

Faw Port is considered a strategic national project for Iraq, as it will be the only Iraqi port capable of receiving large ships, enabling Iraq to become part of a new silk road via the transference of goods from east to west through its lands from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea.

Click here to read the full story.