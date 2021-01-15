Nationalizing the SDG Indicators in Iraq

Nationalizing the Sustainable Development Goal Indicators in Iraq

The United Nations Development Programme alongside the Iraqi Ministry of Planning (MoP) is strengthening the integration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Iraq by nationalizing the SDG indicators.

The focus on localizing the SDG indicators will ensure Agenda2030 is effectively incorporated into Iraq's the national strategic framework Iraq Vision 2030, designed to empowered Iraqis in a safe country; create a unified society with diversified economy; and promote sustainable environment, justice, and good governance.

A workshop was recently held to discuss the localization of indicators. In attendance were the deputy ministers of planning, youth and sport, and head of the Central Statistics Organization among other representatives of line ministries, academia, NGOs, private sector, youth, and women.

During the workshop, the Iraqi Central Statistics Organization launched the SDG data gap assessment report and the SDG data flowing and visualization platform, developed with technical support from UNDP.

Experts from UNDP Regional Hub and the Oslo Office (specialized in working on SDG 16) participated in the workshop, presenting success stories and challenges faced by other countries on nationalizing the SDGs. Discussion focused on various topics such as the economy, peaceful and inclusive societies, access to justice, and environmental goals.

Working groups were organized to review and strengthen a pre-developed SDG indicators nationalization matrix. Output will feed into the second country Voluntary National Review (VNR) which is under development and to be submitted to the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in June 2021.

The workshop has paved the way to a unique collaboration with UNDP experts, the government and Iraqi society towards strengthening the work on SDG 16, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, within Iraq. Related work will include development of a mapping and localization matrix for the SDG 16 indicator, and continued progress toward the actualization of Iraq Vision 2030.

