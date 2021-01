By John Lee.

Dubai-based cranes and heavy equipment supplier Al Faris has started operations at Khor al Zubair.

According to a press release, the company has invested in the latest advanced equipment, including Liebherr cranes ranging from 100t to 600t, and its heavy haulage equipment includes hydraulic trailers, SPMT's, semi-trailers and low-bed trailers.

It has already successfully completed projects in West Qurna 1, West Qurna 2 and Al Faw in Iraq.

(Source: Al Faris)