Iraqi Elections Postponed

By on 20th January 2021 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has voted to postpone early elections from June to 10th October.

A statement from Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the delay was due to "important technical reasons", which he did not specify.

Cabinet Spokesperson, the Minister of Culture Hassan Nadhem (pictured), said the Iraqi Government will provide all the necessary support to the Independent High Electoral Commission, and will work to ensure that the upcoming elections will be free and fair.

(Sources: Govt of Iraq, Iraqi PM)

