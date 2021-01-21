Navigate

Iraqi Port Revenue Surges on Anti-Corruption Move

By on 21st January 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Transportation News, Security

By Shelly Kittleson, for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi port revenue surges as anti-corruption move bears fruit

Iraq's key Umm Qasr Port has been positively affected by measures to reduce corruption, leading to a massive revenue increase in 2020 despite fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans for the massive, nearby Faw Port and an electronic system being put in place may also serve to shore up state coffers and reduce those of "outlaw" groups.

Click here to read the full article.

