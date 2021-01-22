Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st January 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD694 (+0.5%) / $614 (-0.6%) (weekly change) (-4.4% and -7.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 10.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.9 bn ($4.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements