Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st January 2021).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD694 (+0.5%) / $614 (-0.6%) (weekly change) (-4.4% and -7.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 10.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.9 bn ($4.0 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Feb. 7, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 10, 2021 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Kharkh Tour Amuzement City (SKTA) starting Jan. 26, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 30 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- Asiacell (TASC) resumed trading on Jan. 21, 2021 after being suspended for its AGM in which they elected nine original and nine alternative board members.
- Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) resumed trading on Jan. 20, 2021 after being suspended for its AGM in which they approved merging with Al-Zaki Group Company for General Trading and Food Industries (The company is producing and selling pure water (Royal), juice (Yomme), milk and food (chips and snacks) with 200 employees. Please click HERE for more information about the company). The capital of IBSD will reach IQD204.3 bn after the finalization of the merge (IBSD's capital is IQD177.3 bn and Al-Zaki Group Company's capital is IQD27.0 bn).
- Ready-Made Clothes (IRMC) resumed trading on Jan. 19, 2021 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 7% cash dividend (IQD0.07 dividend per share, 0.65% dividend yield).
- Iraqi for General Transportation (SIGT) resumed trading on Jan. 17, 2021 due to disclosing its 2016 - 2018 annual financial statements.
- Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) has completed the legal procedures of the capital increase from IQD150 bn to IQD200 bn.
- Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) has completed the legal procedures of the capital increase from IQD100 bn to IQD150 bn.
- Cross transactions: 9.0 bn shares of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) on Jan. 19, 2021 which represents 3.6% of BIIB's capital. 210.7 mn shares of Iraqi for General Transportation (SIGT) on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, 2021 which represent 4.8% of SIGT's capital.
