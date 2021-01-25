ICAA awards First Int'l Op License to Menzies JV

Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority awards first international ground services operating license to Menzies' MASIL Joint Venture

Menzies Aviation announced on Thursday that the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has awarded the exclusive contract for the delivery of a full suite of ground handling, cargo and fuelling services at Baghdad International Airport to Menzies' joint venture with Iraqi Airways, trading as MASIL.

MASIL is listed as The United Iraqi Company for Airports and Ground Handling Services Limited and is a joint venture between Iraqi Airways, Air BP Limited, Menzies Aviation and Al Burhan Group.

This is the first license of its kind to be awarded by the ICAA to a foreign aviation services company.

The award comes as Iraq looks to global industry players to help grow its aviation industry, a key driver for the economy, with plans to upgrade key infrastructure and services at Iraq's largest airport, Baghdad International Airport. In addition to being the hub airport for Iraqi Airways and Fly Baghdad, it currently handles all aircraft movements for airlines such as Qatar Airways, Emirates and Turkish Airlines.

Menzies' MASIL Joint Venture commenced operations on 21st January, and the joint venture partners intend to draw on their collective global industry experience and world class standards to further improve the customer experience and safety standards at the airport. One of the key aims of the joint venture will be to train and develop Iraqi nationals to assume key positions.

Charles Wyley, EVP Middle East, Asia and Africa at Menzies Aviation, comments:

"We are pleased to have been awarded the exclusive contract at Baghdad International Airport and we look forward to supporting the development of Iraq's world class operating procedures and training schemes.

"Menzies provides passenger, ramp and cargo services at over 200 airports globally and we're excited to share our unparalleled experience to help build knowledge and competence within the workforce in Baghdad."

(Source: Menzies Aviation)