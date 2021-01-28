Navigate

Iraqi Cabinet approves $100m for COVID Vaccine

By on 28th January 2021 in Healthcare

By John Lee.

Iraq's Cabinet has approved an allocation of $100 million to buy Coronavirus vaccines.

The funding was provided with the assistance of the World Bank.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet, Office of the Prime Minister)

