Iraqi Cabinet approves $100m for COVID Vaccine By Editor on 28th January 2021 in Healthcare By John Lee. Iraq's Cabinet has approved an allocation of $100 million to buy Coronavirus vaccines. The funding was provided with the assistance of the World Bank. (Source: Iraqi Cabinet, Office of the Prime Minister) Related posts: Iraq discusses sourcing Covid Vaccine with AstraZeneca Cabinet approves New Refinery in Dhi Qar Iraqi Cabinet outlines Funding for Investment Projects Iraqi Cabinet Approves Financial Reforms
No comments yet.