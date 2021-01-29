Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 28th January 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD687 (-1.0%) / $608 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (-5.3% and -8.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.5 bn ($2.4 mn).

ISX Company Announcements