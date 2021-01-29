Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 28th January 2021).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD687 (-1.0%) / $608 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (-5.3% and -8.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.5 bn ($2.4 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) starting Feb. 9, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 14, 2021 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) starting Jan. 28, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 2, 2021 to discuss and approve 2018 and 2019 annual financial statements.
- National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) resumed trading on Jan. 26, 2021 after disclosing its 2019 annual and 3M20 financial statements.
- Al-Khair Financial Investment (VKHF) resumed trading on Jan. 26, 2021 after disclosing its 2016 - 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) starting Jan. 24, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 27, 2021 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
