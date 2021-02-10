Iran, Iraq sign Judicial Cooperation MoUs

Senior authorities from Iran and Iraq signed three memoranda of understanding to promote judicial and legal cooperation between the two neighbouring states.

The documents were inked in Baghdad on Tuesday by the prosecutor generals, justice ministers and heads of the two countries' prison organizations.

The signing ceremony followed a meeting between Iran's Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi and Fayeq Zeidan, the president of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council.

During the meeting, the two officials exchanged views on the strengthening and developing of bilateral judicial and legal ties, Press TV reported.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)