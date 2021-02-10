Possible Reopening of Iraqi Embassy in Libya

By John Lee.

Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has met with the Foreign Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Taher Siala, on the sidelines a meeting of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

Minister Hussein congratulated his Libyan counterpart on the occasion of announcing the results of the formation of the Executive Committee that emerged from the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

At the meeting, Minister Hussain also mentioned the possibility of reopening the Iraqi embassy in Libya; Minister Siala expressed Libya's readiness to provide assistance and facilities for the return of the Iraqi embassy in Tripoli, and to overcome all difficulties in this regard.

Minister Hussein extended an invitation to the Libyan Minister to visit Iraq, wishing the brotherly Libyan people stability and prosperity.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)