UN, USAID to support UN Electoral Assistance to Iraq

UN signs financing agreement with the USAID to support UN electoral assistance to Iraq

The United Nations in Iraq welcomes the contribution of USD 9.7 million from the USAID to a UN-led project to support and assist capacity-building within the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

The USAID funding will also support the deployment of UN electoral advisers at subnational levels as IHEC prepares the October 2021 early national elections.

On behalf of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed an agreement with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to manage the financing and administration of the project.

"The United States is committed to listening to Iraqi needs and providing tailored support that promotes Iraqi sovereignty and stability," said USAID/Iraq Mission Director John Cardenas. "This USAID funding will ensure UNAMI's ability to effectively implement its most pressing electoral assistance activities in preparation for the upcoming 2021 Iraqi parliamentary elections."

The United Nations thanks the United States for its contribution to the process of holding free, fair and transparent elections in Iraq.

(Source: UN)