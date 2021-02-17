Iraq allocates additional resources for Labs, Medicines

By John Lee.
The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
It received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 related developments and on the ongoing national efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.
Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to:
- Authorise the Ministry of Health to sign special agreements with the manufacturers of the Coronavirus vaccines
- Allocate 100 million US dollars to fund the purchase of laboratories, medicines (other than vaccines) and supplies related to Covid-19
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
