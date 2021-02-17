Iraq allocates additional resources for Labs, Medicines

By John Lee.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

It received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 related developments and on the ongoing national efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to:

Authorise the Ministry of Health to sign special agreements with the manufacturers of the Coronavirus vaccines

Allocate 100 million US dollars to fund the purchase of laboratories, medicines (other than vaccines) and supplies related to Covid-19

