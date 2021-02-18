Iraq to buy New Ambulances By Editor on 18th February 2021 in Healthcare, Politics By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has agreed to allocate funds for the purchase of an additional 300 ambulances. The decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet (Council of Ministers) on Tuesday. (Source: Govt of Iraq) Related posts: Iraq allocates additional resources for Labs, Medicines Contract Approved for Dhi Qar International Airport Cabinet Announces (Another) Public Holiday Iraqi Govt authorises 4 Private Colleges
No comments yet.