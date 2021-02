From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



KRG will see 20 billion dinars monthly from new corporate tax on internet and telecom companies: official

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will attempt to bring in nearly 20 billion dinars [approx $13.7 million] per month from internet and telecom companies as part of a new corporate tax decree, an official told Rudaw.

